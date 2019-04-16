Zimbabwean national Brighton Moyo - real name Thabiso Proud Mlanje - being "resurrected" by pastor Alph Lukau. File photo: Supplied.

JOHANNESBURG - Two women have been arrested on fraud charges in a fake "resurrection" incident where a Zimbabwean man known as Brighton Moyo was filmed "rising from the dead" at the South African church of Pastor Alph Lukau earlier in the year. National Prosecution Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that the women were arrested in March for fraud and had made their first appearance.

"They are expected to make their second appearance on Wednesday at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court for bail application," said Mjonondwane.

Media reports this week said Moyo - real name Thabiso Proud Mlanje - had been confirmed "officially" dead by his close relatives.

Mlanje allegedly died on April 3 and was buried at his late father’s home in Dandanda Village, Lupane. He was 28 and is survived by a wife and two children.

According to Mlanje's family, he developed an illness before the resurrection stunt with Lukau.

After the "resurrection miracle", Mlanje was allegedly so afraid of South African police that he would sneak out whenever his wife, Simelweyinkosi, took him to hospital.

Simelweyinkosi finally took him to Zimbabwe on March 8, where they stayed with family.

According to police, they are still searching for suspects and are treating Mlanje as a wanted suspect until they receive confirmation from Zimbabwean authorities that he is in fact dead.

Media reports from Zimbabwe have said the police visited Mlanje's relatives after the burial to ask questions about the "resurrection" incident.

Police spokesperson Siphiwe Makonese confirmed that they got wind that a fugitive had been buried in the area.

"The deceased had a case to answer in South Africa, where he is understood to have fled from. It was standard procedure from the police to find out how and why they housed someone on the run," she said.

African News Agency (ANA)