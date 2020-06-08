Two North West men arrested in separate incidents after fathers stabbed to death

Johannesburg – Two North West men were expected to appear in court on Monday after their fathers were stabbed to death in two separate incidents late last week. The incidents occurred in Christiana and Ventersdorp on Friday and both victims died at the scene. A spokesperson for the North West police, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, said they were called to a house in Marikana township, just outside of Christiana. Upon arrival, they found the body of Eric Thomson, 43, with a stab wound in the back. Paramedics declared him dead on the scene. "Initial investigations into the matter revealed that the suspect and his stepfather were involved in an argument," Mokgwabone said.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

On the same day, Mokgwabone said, officers were also called to a house in Tshing, Ventersdorp, in the early hours of Friday.

On arrival, he said, Moses Mahambehlala, 56, was found on the floor with what appeared to be stab wounds on the upper body. It was only him and his son, 26, in the house at the time.

Mahambehlala's wounds were so severe paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

"The police were initially informed that the victim was allegedly killed by intruders during a robbery. However, preliminary investigations led to the arrest of the victim's son murder," Mokgwabone said.

According to the police, the young man was living with his dad as his mother was dead.

The provincial commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena condemned the incidents and applauded the police for their quick response that led to the arrests.

The provincial commissioner reiterated the importance of engaging in peaceful conversations and resolution of conflicts to avert incidents like these.