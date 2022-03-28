TWO YEARS OF COVID: The day Durban’s buzzing Florida Road became a ghost town

Durban – I remember the first time I partied on Florida Road in Durban. If my memory is correct, it was during a Durban July after party. I lived on the corner of Florida and Argyle Road at the time. The place was in utter chaos. Drunk people were walking on both sides of the road. The smoke of hundreds of cigarettes burning, billowed above the sidewalk. The lights flaring out of each lounge and the music to suit your ear, no matter how many bpm’s you were after.

I remember the show-offs revving their exotic cars as they drove by, trying to capture the attention of the beautiful women sitting outside at Cubana, puffing a hookah. I remember being scared for my life every time I walked toward Keys on Florida, but still walked in anyway because it always had a vibe. Like a wizard’s cabinet, Florida Road had a poison for everyone.

It was chaos. And I loved every second of it. But then March 27, 2020 came. And South Africa stood still, the world stood still. When news of the pandemic hit local ears, and lockdown restrictions were put in place by the government, I sat at home pondering what the city might look like with empty streets.

I thought of the times I spent on Florida Rd with my friends and family. When I first saw the street as empty as a toilet paper aisle during a pandemic, I could not process what I was seeing. It felt surreal. Like it was some prank. Where did all the people go? Then I took everything in, and it hit me like a ton of bricks.

Twenty-one days of “hard lockdown”. No movement, no leaving your house, no partying, no dressing up and acting all panache. You had to stay at home with your PJs on 24/7. This once bustling, euphoric street was now dead. Not a soul to celebrate its existence. It made me reflect on the times I enjoyed there, the nights I spoke to hundreds of faces but did not remember a single one the next day. The nights I bumped strangers for a cigarette without being afraid of getting infected.

Saying “things changed quickly” would be an understatement. Our world went from the top of Everest to the depths of the Mariana Trench in a snap of the fingers. Maybe it was Thanos that started the virus. All the apocalypse movies I had watched made me think that this was it. This man-eating virus, cruel, relentless and no matter who you were, she took your breath away. Post hard lockdown, as the country slowly opened its economic doors, Florida road saw a much needed development. The party, however, appeared to have been taken north, to Umhlanga.

Since the pandemic and its accompanying restrictions eased, the upper half of Florida road received a huge facelift, which turned it into a real family friendly place with a boujee outdoor market feel. You can find something tasty on Florida Road regardless of how fussy your palate may be. The changes also made me realise that nothing lasts forever. Enjoy the moment because it may be the last.