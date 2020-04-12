UK plans three additional charter flights from South Africa to bring British travellers back home

Durban - The United Kingdom has announced that three additional flights will be chartered from South Africa to take British travellers back home.

On Sunday, the British High Commission announced that these flights will run from 16 – 17 April with the first departing from Cape Town on Thursday, 16 April and another two flights departing on Friday, 17 April from Johannesburg and Cape Town.

"This follows the announcement made about the first seven charter flights for British travellers. The High Commission has requested an additional three due to the number of British travellers that still remain in South Africa and are keen to get home. Since the departure of our first flight in Cape Town, the High Commission has been able to get 1,151 passengers plus infants back home to the UK."

"We expect a significant number of travellers to book for these additional flights and we will continue to prioritise those Brits who are most vulnerable and at risk," the Commission said.

The announcement comes after the successful departure of five of the UK's 10 planned flights from SA.