Undecided what to do after Matric? Here are 5 maritime jobs you should consider

As the matric exam results of the class of 2021 start trickling in. Some students are probably unsure about their future prospects and careers. Should the traditional career paths such as being a doctor, lawyer or engineer not appeal to you, perhaps you should look into something less conventional, like the maritime sector.

Why you should even consider a career in maritime? Sinqobile Khuluse, head of Human Resources at Sandock Austral Shipyards, one of Africa’s leading shipbuilding and repair companies, said that pupils should seriously consider the Maritime Sector because the sector will open you up to many local and international careers. Khuluse said there were several career opportunities that are currently very scarce skills in our country specifically relating to Marine Engineering.

“The ocean economy has deeply entrenched global value chains that have far-reaching connections all over the world. It is a sector that offers a wide variety of professions and a career in Maritime can take you anywhere. It is an international career, so it presents a candidate with wide opportunities to travel the world. "Choosing a career in maritime will offer a candidate the opportunity to travel the world, see new places and meet people from all walks of life and cultures,” Khuluse added. Here are five jobs in the maritime sector that you may have not heard of.

1. Dredge Master What does a Dredge Master do?: A Dredge Master ensures the ports are deep enough for ships with big draughts to navigate and be able to dock in our ports. 2. Marine Surveyor

What does a Marine Surveyor do?: A Marine Surveyor inspects ships to make sure that the ship, its components and machinery are built and maintained according to the standards required for their class. 3. Harbour Master: What does a Harbour Master do?: A Harbour Master oversees the planning and execution of port marine operations such as designating where vessels should lie within the harbour, vessel traffic management services, the provision of pilotage services, conservancy and any other marine-related operation.

4. Marine Pilot What does a Marine Pilot do?: A marine pilot guides ships when entering the harbour/port, as the Master of the ship may not be well versed with the geography of the specific port. 5. Marine Engineer