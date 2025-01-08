Understanding lobola and umembeso in Zulu culture: King Misuzulu and Queen Nomzamo Myeni

KwaZulu-Natal University based cultural expert, Professor Sihawu Ngubane has explained why queen Nomzamo Myeni was already referred as king Misuzulu’s wife before the traditional wedding ceremony which has been set for January 26. Ngubane said there was nothing wrong with referring to Myeni as queen as the king paid lobola for her in full in May last year.

He added that what qualified Myeni to be called king’s wife already was that the king also showered her family members with blankets and other gifts in a ceremony called umembeso which took place simultaneously with lobola in her Pongola home in May last year. Once a groom has paid lobola in full and has given blankets to the bride’s family members, he has the right to take a bride to his home and make her his wife even before the traditional wedding ceremony which would be just a completion of the marriage ceremony, said Ngubane. The date for the traditional wedding of the king and Myeni has been set for January 26 in a venue which is yet to be determined by the Zulu royal family.