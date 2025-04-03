Unemployed KZN man bags R47. 8million Powerball Plus jackpot

A KwaZulu-Natal man has claimed his R47.8million Powerball Plus jackpot prize.
The man said as soon as he found out he won he hid his winning ticket under his mattress and took a few days to let the shock sink in. The draw took place on March 28, 2025.
Ithuba said the winner purchased his winning ticket at Raps Grocery Store with a R45 ticket wager, and selected his numbers manually.
The winner shared that he kept his ticket safely tucked under his mattress for days, unsure of the magnitude of what he had just won. "I always knew I would win someday," he said.
"At this moment, I can't even think of exactly what I'm going to do with all this money. All I know is that as an unemployed person, I have been yearning to live a better life. I just want to be happy."
The winner, a regular National Lottery participant who is unmarried and without children, is planning to use his newfound wealth to bring positive change to his life and the lives of others.
One of his first acts of generosity will be to donate a portion of his winnings to a local church.
ITHUBA CEO, Charmaine Mabuza, applauded the winner’s humility and vision: “This is the kind of story that reminds us of the life-changing power of the National Lottery."
IOL