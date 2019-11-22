PRETORIA - Justice Kobue Legodi was awarded his PHD at the University of South Africa (Unisa) on Friday, becoming the first to obtain it in Setswana.
He obtained it in applied Cultural Semiotics, which is meant to analyse the process and significance of the cultural portioning of beasts of slaughter and drawing comparisons with similar practices elsewhere in the world.
“When doing research in indigenous languages, the meanings and scientific concepts are not distorted, nor is the cultural aspect lost. If education is transmitted in indigenous languages, solutions are easily found and new concepts are revealed without delay. When I was doing research in Setswana, I noticed that the data remained original and that the scientific vocabulary in Setswana expanded. This made it all the more interesting and inviting to do further research,” said Legodi.