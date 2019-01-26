Universities

50-year-old community activist secures registration fees to study law
Ashraf Cassiem said: “I want to thank everyone who made a donation towards my studies."6h ago | Cape Argus
Minister Tito Mboweni's tweet slamming the University of Pretoria's decision to phase out Afrikaans has been roundly criticised on social media.26 January 2019 | Politics
The finance minister's tweet about phasing out of Afrikaans as a medium of teaching at the University of Pretoria has sparked fierce debate online.25 January 2019 | Gauteng
A group of needy students have set up a campaign on BackaBuddy and appealed for crowdfunding to finance their next step of the academic journey.21 January 2019 | Pretoria News
Alternative learning programmes have become a necessity in South Africa and IMM Graduate School is one such option for prospective students.20 January 2019 | Matrics
Donations based crowdfunding platform, BackaBuddy has revealed students are taking to crowdfunding to finance their academic journey.17 January 2019 | Cape Argus
Students who studied Non-Destructive Testing can't get jobs as companies don't recognise that diploma.17 January 2019 | The Star
Sarah Baartman’s name can be elevated to the highest point of UCT’s campus, but if her legacy isn’t built into each classroom and interaction the honour is hollow.16 January 2019 | Opinion
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme is in the firing line of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.16 January 2019 | Politics
A 50-year-old community activist, who assisted many people who were evicted from their homes, has been accepted at UCT to study law this year.16 January 2019 | Cape Argus
Personal care allowance to be added to funding, but union says it’s still not enough14 January 2019 | Cape Argus
The impasse between students and management at Unisa campuses countrywide has finally been quelled.14 January 2019 | Pretoria News
Unisa and its Student Representative Council have signed an agreement that will see the student strike called off with immediate effect.13 January 2019 | Gauteng
Unisa has approached the Gauteng Division of the High Court of South Africa to seek an interdict against striking students.11 January 2019 | Crime and Courts
The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation invites Grade 12s as well as first and second year university students to enlist on its 2019 Fellowship Programme.11 January 2019 | Schools
From protests and unbelievably long queues... some institution had too much on their plate.11 January 2019 | The Star