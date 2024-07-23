Unmasking ‘goolammv’: The tenderpreneur who played South Africa

Goolam Muhammad Suliman Vawda, better known by his notorious X account ‘goolammv,’ has been unmasked as a key player in the corrupt world of tenderpreneurship. Independent Media investigations into Vawda have revealed significant ties to the African National Congress (ANC) and millions siphoned through state contracts and third-party deals.

Vawda’s empire is now under the microscope following his outing by Independent Media — the first time his identity has been revealed since the start of his X account in 2018. Vawda’s Web of Influence in the ANC According to those close to the investigation, Vawda’s influence within the ANC and its current leadership have been central to him operating with impunity. Using his relationships with high-ranking ANC officials, he gained exclusive access to lucrative government tenders.

His strategic alliances in Mpumalanga in particular allowed him to operate unchecked. “Vawda has crafted a network of politicians and political influencers around him. His links to important politicians means he often knows about opportunities before they’re even public,” said a source with knowledge of the investigation. Previously Independent Media and IOL revealed that Vawda was also linked to properties in Winterton and Morningside in KwaZulu-Natal and Tshwane in Gauteng.

The Tenderpreneur’s Playbook Vawda’s methods are not uncommon. Using his family's names, and relatives he is believed to have secured state contracts worth tens of millions of rands. “It's a classic case of using proxies to hide the true beneficiary. By spreading contracts among family members, Vawda effectively masked the scale of his operations,” said the source. Vawda’s fortune extends beyond state contracts. Sources revealed his insider knowledge of government contracts and political connections facilitated third-party deals, funnelling millions into his accounts.

Cybercrimes Case Vawda’s troubles have been compounded with a case under the Cybercrimes Act registered at Roodepoort SAPS. The investigation is expected to dig into his online activities, including cyber bullying and harassment. Vawda cryptically posted on X over the weekend that he was looking to flee the country following Independent Media’s exposé.