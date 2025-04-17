Unveiling the beauty of Chinese characters: A new exhibit ahead of International Chinese Language Day

While ‘International Chinese Language Day’ takes place on April 20, a number of dignitaries and cultural lovers attended the unveiling of the ‘101 Wishes: The Beauty of Chinese Characters’ exhibition at Iziko Learning Centre at Groot Constantia on Thursday. The exhibition, curated by Professor Yue Jieqiong from the Central Academy of Fine Arts, presents a visual journey through the artistry and history of Chinese calligraphy. It will run until 25th of May.

From the copying of oracle writing, Chinese combined characters, auspicious language, to Chinese font design in computer language, the exhibits show the latest creations of contemporary calligraphers, artists and designers with Chinese characters as the core content, and show the beauty of Chinese characters. The exhibition conveys Chinese culture through the form of art exhibits, takes works of art as the medium, shows the charm of Chinese language and writing through interactive exhibition design, strengthens the international communication of Chinese language and culture, and promotes the construction of people - a community of destiny. Acting CEO at the Iziko Museums of South Africa, Dr Bongani Ndhlovu, said: "This exhibition that is launched here today, '101 Wishes: The Beauty of Chinese Characters' reminds us of the importance to reflect on our heritage, and also to appreciate our languages.

"As we reflect on 'International Chinese Language Day', we are also reminded of the fact that language is not only the carrier of meaning, but also that through it our values, our cultures, our traditions, and our heritage are embedded in this. "Language also is an enabler for us who operate in the heritage space, to use it to unpack the many meanings embedded in it and through it. We know that sites like this, sites much like the Groot Constantia wine estate, if you mine the archives, are sites of violence, of commerce, of oppression, and also of exploitation," Ndhlovu said. "We know that through the rich process of unpacking the archives, they tell us that those who came before us, our ancestors, were referred to as primitives, as objects, worth only to be used as farm labourers.

“However, in engaging with the living traditions and the languages of those who came before us, the languages of our ancestors - the language of the Khoi, the language of the San, and the languages of the many indigenous people of South Africa - we know that our forebearers were advanced in the appreciation of humanities… “As we continue to use the languages, and also appreciate the Chinese contribution to our civilizations, we are also reminded that we need to invest heavily in the preservation of our languages. By preserving our languages, we’ll be restoring and preserving our culture, our humanity, and also our appreciation of other people's values, cultures and heritages.” Deputy Consul-General, from the Consulate General of People’s Republic of China in Cape Town, Tang Chang’an. Deputy Consul General, from the Consulate-General of People’s Republic of China in Cape Town, Tang Chang’an, said: “Chinese is more than a language, it is a bridge, connecting civilizations, fostering understanding and promoting cultural exchange across the world. The Chinese language reflects the wisdom of a 5,000-year civilization rooted in values of peace, harmony and cooperation.

“In today’s interconnected world, cultural and linguistic exchange plays a crucial role in building mutual understanding, mutual benefit, and mutual friendship between nations,” Chang’an said. Jieqiong added that the exhibition explores the history of the writing and also the future possibilities of Chinese characters. “We hope that this showcase will serve as a bridge between China and South Africa, fostering a deeper appreciation for the historical roots, and richness, of Chinese culture.”

Gao Yuan, playing the Guzheng- a traditional string instrument. While ‘International Chinese Language Day’ takes place on April 20, a number of dignitaries and cultural lovers attended the unveiling of the ‘101 Wishes: The Beauty of Chinese Characters’ exhibition at Iziko Learning Centre at Groot Constantia. Chang’an also touched on the recent trade war with the United States of America that has been dominating headlines, where he said that in essence, the U.S is focusing on imposing its own interests on the world, “using tariffs as a weapon to disrupt international economic rules, and undermine global cooperation”. “These trade wars produce no winners. Protectionism has no future. Economic globalisation is the shared path of human development. That's why China remains committed to true multilateralism, and will continue to work with the international community to oppose all forms of unilateralism and protectionism. “(We will) uphold the UN-centered international system, and support the WTO-centered global trade order.