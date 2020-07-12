NewsSouth Africa
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday night. File photo: Jairus Mmutle/Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).
UPDATE: Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm on Sunday

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation at 8pm on Sunday on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19, the Presidency confirmed.

The President’s address follows a number of meetings of the Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President's Coordinating Council, the Presidency said.

The address on Sunday comes as the number of positive Covid-19 cases in South Africa continues to spike, with the Department of Health announcing on Saturday night that the country now has 264 184 confirmed cases. 

This is an increase of 13 500 new cases on the previous day's figures. 

The death toll rose by 111 to 3 971 in total.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng, the current epicentre of the coronavirus in South Africa, stands at 93 044 with 580 deaths reported and 29 038 recoveries.

The Western Cape, which was previously the worst affected province, now has 77 339 positive cases and still has the highest death toll at 2 333.

According to a Reuters tally, South Africa has the 10th most confirmed coronavirus cases in the world.

The country is currently under lockdown on alert level 3. 

