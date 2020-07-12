UPDATE: Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm on Sunday

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation at 8pm on Sunday on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19, the Presidency confirmed.

The President’s address follows a number of meetings of the Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President's Coordinating Council, the Presidency said.

The address on Sunday comes as the number of positive Covid-19 cases in South Africa continues to spike, with the Department of Health announcing on Saturday night that the country now has 264 184 confirmed cases.

This is an increase of 13 500 new cases on the previous day's figures.

The death toll rose by 111 to 3 971 in total.