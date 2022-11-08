US Treasury links Durban man to ISIS terror cell in South Africa

Durban - The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced sanctions (against) Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) cell operating in South Africa. In a statement released on Monday, the department said it had designated four members of an Isis cell operating in South Africa who have provided technical, financial, or material support to the terrorist group.

Treasury also designated eight companies owned, controlled, or directed by the individuals in this ISIS cell. “Today, Treasury is targeting key individuals in Isis’s network in South Africa, as well as their business assets, who have played pivotal roles in enabling terrorism and other criminal activities in the region,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E Nelson. “The United States, as part of the Global Coalition to Defeat Isis, will continue to partner with South Africa to deny Isis the ability to exploit the country’s economy to raise and move funds to support the growth of Isis affiliates and networks.”

Treasury remains committed to exposing and disrupting terrorist financing on the African continent, the statement read. In the statement it described Durban man Farhad Hoomer as an ISIS cell leader who continues to pursue Isis’s objectives in southern Africa and express the will and intent to attack the interests of the US and its allies. It also named four other men who are allegedly associates of Hoomer.

“As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the individuals and entities named above, and of any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by them, individually, or with other blocked persons, that are in the US or in the possession or control of US persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC.” In March the US sanctioned Hoomer and three other South Africans it says have led Islamic State cells in the country. According to a report by Reuters, the US has sanctioned Hoomer and three other South Africans it says have led Islamic State cells in the country or facilitated support for branches elsewhere, including by transferring funds or procuring weapons.

Last month Hoomer distanced himself from the Sandton terror threats. Hoomer told the Sunday Tribune that he was in Morocco when he was informed that he was being linked to the threats on social media. “I want the South African government to be on high alert that if anything happens, they arrest the people and find out where they are from and what they are up to. I don’t want to come back to South Africa and have problems knowing they are using my name,” he said