GRAHAMSTOWN - Prevention of gender-based violence (GBV), holistic support of GBV victims, and development of youth leadership will be the pillars of the newly established Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation, according to her family.
These goals were outlined by Uyinene's mother Nomangwane Mrwetyana during the launch of her daughter's foundation at Kingswood College in Grahamstown.
The 19-year-old Uyinene was a student at the University of Cape Town when she was raped and bludgeoned to death on August 24, 2019 at the Clarenreich Post Office in Cape Town, where she had gone to collect a parcel. Post office employee Luyanda Botha confessed to the crime and has been sentenced to three terms of life imprisonment.
Addressing hundreds of people who attended the launch on Friday, Nomangwane said the foundation would draw the positive from the tragic loss of her daughter and support the cause that was close to her heart.
"The launch of the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation (UMF) symbolises the crossover onto the other side - where there is no mourning; instead her memories, life purpose, and her strong stance will continue to be celebrated.