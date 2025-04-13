VAT Crisis| Inflation in South Africa: How households are making ends meet

South Africans are grappling with a relentless rise in the cost of living as everyday essentials, from food and fuel to electricity and transport, become increasingly expensive. With inflation outpacing income growth, households across the country have had to adapt, often in challenging and creative ways.

Many have been forced to reevaluate their budgets, cut back on non-essentials, and even find new ways to earn extra income. We spoke to several individuals about the tough choices they’ve made to cope with the economic strain. Each story offers a glimpse into the resilience and resourcefulness of everyday South Africans.

Making sacrifices as a single mom Gco Mtya, a single mother and teacher, has had to make significant lifestyle changes to stretch her salary further. One of the first things to go was entertainment. “I cancelled my DSTV subscription and switched to the basic Showmax package for R45,” she explains. Her weekends, once filled with outings for her son, now look very different.

“Leaving the house means spending money on petrol, so I’ve had to come up with fun activities we can do at home instead,” she says. Soaring food prices have also pushed her to rethink how she shops. She now buys meat from local butcheries, which tend to offer better prices than supermarkets. High-cost cereals have been swapped for oats, cheaper and longer-lasting. For fresh produce, she turns to street vendors, even though the fruits and vegetables might not last as long as supermarket options.

To manage transport costs, Mtya monitors traffic using Google Maps before school runs and work commutes, opting for longer but less congested routes to conserve fuel. Despite annual salary increases, the rising cost of medical aid and other essentials means her take-home pay doesn’t go much further. Staying out of debt is becoming more difficult, and she often relies on her credit card to make ends meet.

More people are now opting to buy fresh produce from street vendors. Cutting back to stay afloat Justin, a rigger in the film industry who lives alone, faces the added challenge of an irregular income. As a result, he’s become much more intentional about his spending. “I’ve had to differentiate between what I need and what I want,” he says. Like Mtya, he’s cut back on entertainment, limiting himself to a single streaming subscription. Eating out is now a rare treat — he cooks all his meals at home, including lunch for work, to avoid expensive takeaways.

His grocery shopping is more structured too. He sticks to a list of essentials, chooses no-name brands, and always hunts for the best deals, especially on meat. Due to his irregular hours, public transport isn’t a viable option. Instead, he leaves home early to avoid peak traffic and save on fuel. To supplement his income, he now takes on work as an extra on productions when not rigging.

People are trying to avoid peak hour traffic to cut high fuel consumption. Adapting in retirement Retired teacher Cheryl Carolissen, who left work at 55 due to health issues, now lives off her investment earnings while her husband receives a state pension. They live in a three-bedroom home, which she says has become too large and costly for just the two of them. The couple is considering downsizing to reduce maintenance and utility costs. They've already let go of a second property due to rising municipal rates and upkeep expenses. To manage fuel costs, they now carefully plan each outing, making sure every trip serves multiple purposes.

Entertainment is another area where they’ve cut back. “We don’t host gatherings as often as we used to. When we visit friends, we bring our own food and drinks,” she says. Dining out, once a weekly ritual, is now a twice-a-month occasion. Like many others, Cheryl sticks to a strict shopping list, looks for specials, and buys in bulk where possible — especially when it comes to meat and household items.

Her advice? Close store accounts to avoid unnecessary debt, and regularly review insurance policies to ensure you're getting the best deal on coverage. A nation adapting These stories are just a few among many. Across the country, people are tightening their belts, reassessing priorities, and finding ways to survive, and even thrive, despite economic challenges.