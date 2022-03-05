Veterinarian shares tips on how to identify pet health issues at home

Cape Town - As animal owners, we know there are no limits to the love and welfare we have for our furry friends. Here Dr Michelle Enslin, a resident veterinarian at Boehringer Ingelheim, shares tips on how to identify pet health issues at home.

She said in South Africa, there are three common areas of concern dog owners may encounter which include skin conditions, of the most frequent reasons for visiting the local vet. “Many breeds in South Africa, such as Jack Russells and Labrador Retrievers, are genetically predisposed to having skin allergies. “These can normally develop from one day to the next and can lead to secondary bacterial and fungal infections, especially in the ears. In addition, much like humans can develop allergic reactions to mosquito bites, pets can also develop allergies to flea bites,” Dr Enslin said.

Dr Michelle Enslin shares tips in identifying health issues in pets. Photo: Boehringer Ingelheim She said another common problem pets experience is gastrointestinal and frequent symptoms seen include vomiting, diarrhoea and/or lack of appetite. This can often be related to the presence of internal parasites such as worms. Bone and joint-related problems is often seen in elderly pets.

Dr Enslin said many breeds have a genetic predisposition to develop problems in their joints, and it usually manifests as pain or lameness in areas such as the hips and elbows. She, therefore, urges pet owners to look out for these warning signs which can help them in identifying if their pets are suffering from these issues or if a visit to the vet should be placed on the cards: “With skin problems, it’s important to look out for unrelenting scratching and unusual biting of the paws and the rear. “Consistent head-shaking also indicates irritation in the ears. And if you take your pet out, pay attention to their skin by running your hand through their coat and checking for possible ticks and fleas.

“On the joint side, if your pet struggles to get up from a lying position, stops running around, and looks stiff, these are general indicators that they could be in some form of discomfort. “In terms of gastrointestinal issues, watch out for changes in behaviour like them not eating or wanting to play – especially with puppies since they always want to play and eat,” Dr Eslin said. She said, like humans, pets react differently to illness but encourages owners to take their pets to the vet should they become concerned due to behaviour out of the norm.

Dr Enslin also noted that pet owners need to be mindful that cats may experience the same common health issues as dogs. However, cats do not always react the same way as their canine friends. “They might be more aloof or hide away when in pain. Again, if you’re in doubt, contact your vet for more information and assistance.”

She also offers some preventative methods to assist pet owners in keeping their pets healthy. Dr Enslin said antiparasitic treatments such as NexGard Spectra for dogs and Broadline Spot-On solution for cats could be used to help prevent fleas, mites, ticks, and worms. But, she recommends speaking to your local vet for the best option for your pet.

“Every pet is an individual and will experience life differently. As pet owners, it’s our responsibility to give them the best quality of life and to keep an eye out for any potential signs that they might be in distress. “They look out for us, so it’s the least we can do for them in return,” she adds. [email protected]