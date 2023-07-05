VIP protection unit: EFF says violence is a lived experience for many South Africans at the hands of police

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng has condemned the “horrendous act of violence” by a group of armed SAPS VIP Protection Unit members who were recorded on video allegedly brutalising civilians along the N1 in Johannesburg. “This horrendous act of violence has become part of the lived experience of many South Africans who suffer at the hands of power-hungry and corrupt police, who constantly violate their rights, without any fear of being held accountable,” said EFF Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga.

“This disregard for black people is a representation of the psyche of our police services, wherein vulnerable citizens are meted with violence, while the real criminals are left to roam around our streets. This is further exacerbated by the fact that police are immune to regular processes and are rarely brought to book for their actions,” he said. Dunga said the EFF has noted “double standards” of the SAPS when it came to dealing with police officers who commit grievous and heinous crimes against citizens. Members of the SAPS VIP Protection Unit were recorded in a video assaulting occupants of another vehicle in Joburg. Photo: Screengrab “Members of the South African Police Service are always subject to internal investigations without being formally charged, even though the crime they have committed is clear for all to see.

“It is unfortunate how South Africans continue to not feel safe around the police and this serves to expose the detesting culture that has been institutionalised in the South African Police Service,” Dunga said. The EFF has called on National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola to speed up the investigation and arrest the culprits “who have undermined the integrity of the police force”. “Knowing how toothless the (Independent Police Investigative Directorate) IPID is when it comes to dealing with such cases, the EFF commits to make a follow-up to guard against victimisation and ensure that justice is served,” said Dunga.

On Tuesday, as the video of the brutal attack circulated widely on social media platforms, Deputy President Paul Mashatile said he had become aware of “an unfortunate incident” in which members of the SAPS who are attached to his VIP protection detail were recorded on the N1 in Johannesburg. Deputy President Paul Mashatile. File Picture Mashatile’s spokesperson, Vukani Mde said Mashatile “abhors” any unnecessary use of force, particularly against unarmed civilians. “The national commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, has promised a thorough investigation of the incident and articulated the conduct expected of police officers very well,” said Mde.