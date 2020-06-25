Vote on SAA rescue plan fails to take off

Cape Town – A meeting where creditors of South African Airways were due to vote on the business rescue plan for the stricken airline was adjourned on Thursday at the behest of the majority of participants, particularly the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa).

The meeting has been postponed until July 14, said Louise Brugman, the spokeswoman for the business rescue team.

Brugman said 69 percent of those present at the meeting voted for it to be adjourned, following a request by Numsa, the South African Cabin Crew Association and the South African Airways' Pilots Association.

Numsa maintains that the plan, tabled by Leslie Matuson and Siphiwe Dongwana, is not compliant with the Companies Act.

The pair was appointed as business rescue practitioners in December and have been under pressure not to wind down the airline, but to find a way of turning it into a viable business, despite the global downturn in the sector as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.