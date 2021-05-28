WATCH: A round-up of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are some of IOL’s most read stories this week:

5. Outcry after schoolboy, 5, dumped on side of road for not having taxi fare

The story of a 5-year-old boy who was dumped on the side of the road in Canelands, near Verulam, for not having taxi fare sparked outrage this week.

The little boy’s situation was highlighted by private security company, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) on Monday who went to his aid.

4. Serial rapist Sello Abram Mapunya gets five life terms, 988 years in prison

In one of the longest sentences ever meted out in South African legal history, serial rapist Sello Abram Mapunya, was sentenced to five life terms as well as an additional 988 years imprisonment.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria this week convicted him on 71 charges, which include 31 rape charges. The other charges are housebreaking and robbery.

3. Digital Vibes contract was irregular and wasteful, says Zweli Mkhize

A forensic investigation has found that a tender awarded to Digital Vibes, a company associated with individuals linked to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, contravened tender processes and constituted irregular and wasteful expenditure to the value of R150 million.

“From the outset, I wish to publicly state that the outrage, anger, questions, comments, expression of disappointment and disgust by members of the public with what has been reported in the media regarding this Digital Vibes contract is well justified,” Mkhize said.

2. AKA reveals explosive details about his relationship with Anele Tembe and the day she died

In what could be labelled the most highly anticipated interview of the year, rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, revealed the events of the day his fiancée Anele ‘Nellie’ Tembe fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel.

AKA sat with broadcaster Thembekile Mrototo in his home in Johannesburg where he discussed his “tumultuous” relationship with Anele and the events leading up to her tragic death.

1. Jacob Zuma pleads not guilty to 18 corruption charges

Former President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to all the 18 counts of corruption, fraud and money laundering brought against him by the NPA before the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Meawhile outside the court, his son Duduzane told a crowd “uSG Ace Magashule, uBab' uZuma are nothing without you guys”.