WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s most read stories this week
These were some of IOL's most read news stories this week.
5. Motshekga says there's no need to panic ahead of primary learners' return to school
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says while she’s aware that there is plenty of anxiety about the return of all learners in primary school as of July 26, there is no need to panic.
4. Malusi Gigaba: Norma Mngoma behind plot to kill me
The mud-slinging match between Malusi Gigaba and his estranged wife Norma Mngoma continued at Zondo Commission, with Gigaba confirming he approached the police about an alleged plot by Mngoma to have him killed.
3. WATCH: Diamond fever takes hold as ‘glass stones’ discovered near Ladysmith
The KZN government said it would dispatch teams of experts to the KwaHlathi area, outside Ladysmith, following claims that “diamonds” have been discovered there. The discovery attracted hundreds of fortune hunters.
2. Here are the level 3 restrictions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced further Covid-19 restrictions as South Africa battles a third wave. Regulations relating to alcohol, gatherings and the curfew were amended.
1. Tembisa decuplets mother detained by police, denied access to lawyer
The SAPS and Gauteng Department of Social Development stand accused of abuse of power after the mother of the Tembisa 10 Gosiame Sithole was detained by police and taken to hospital for a psychological evaluation, against her wishes.