WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week:

5. No flights from India, or variant detected in SA, says Mkhize

Fears were rife this week that the Covid-19 B.1.617 variant, which is ravaging India, would make its way to South Africa, but Mkhize said that the variant has not been detected here.

4. With no prenup and their $130bn fortune at stake, Bill Gates hires 97-year-old lawyer

Just as soon as Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage, Bill appeared to take off the kid gloves and enlist the help of Charlie T Munger, a close friend.

3. Hugo Broos the new boss of Bafana Bafana

Safa confirmed the appointment of Belgian Hugo Broos as the new Bafana Bafana head coach. The move came after speculation that Benni McCarthy would get the job

2. 5 startling claims and demands Zulu king’s wife makes in court papers as she fights for throne

Following the shocking death of Queen Regent Mantfombi, the fight for the Zulu throne and the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's estate has landed in court.

1. Defiant Ace Magashule suspends Ramaphosa as ANC president

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, who was suspended this week as a result of the party’s step aside resolution, hit back by then suspending party president Cyril Ramaphosa.