WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: 5. Not a dry eye in sight as gravely ill Cape Town dad watches daughter tie knot from his hospital bed Ashley Cilliers and Louis Aucamp tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Melomed Hospital in Tokai, metres away from Cilliers’ ailing father Chris’s hospital bed. Cilliers’ father was diagnosed with progressive leukemia last month but with the hospital’s assistance he could witness his daughter’s big day. 4. 235 killed on SA roads this Easter

According to the preliminary figures, 189 crashes were recorded over the Easter weekend, resulting in 235 fatalities nationwide, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced.

A total of 483 drivers were arrested for drunk driving and over 112 people were arrested for speeding with 28 arrests for reckless driving.

3. Another race row brewing at UCT

Another race-charged row is brewing at UCT over the axing of a black woman in charge of transformation and the appointment of a 72-year-old ‘white saviour.

Deputy vice-chancellor: Transformation, Prof Loretta Feris was removed and replaced with historical archaeologist Prof Martin Hall, prompting an uproar on campus.

2. 5 claims Jacob Zuma made during his meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa and Top Six

Former president Jacob Zuma’s 23-page long speaking notes which he delivered during his closed meeting with the ANC Top 6 have landed in the public domain, and sparked debate.

Zuma made several allegations against various parties - from his own comrades in the ANC, the media and the judiciary.

1. Dr Tumi and wife in hot water for allegedly defrauding National Lotteries Board

Gospel star and medical doctor Dr Tumi and his wife have been released on bail after they appeared in court on charges of defrauding the National Lotteries Board.

The Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team arrested the couple on Tuesday on the charges involving about R1.5 million.