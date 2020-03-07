WATCH: A roundup of IOL's Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that captured the attention of our readers this week. 5. WATCH: Groped Cape Town waitress says men should realise consequences after model fired A waitress is deeply grateful for the support she received after a video of a model touching her inappropriately at a restaurant went viral and the man was fired from his agencies. Sarah-Belgarion van Niekerk said: "Men need to realise there are consequences and we should no longer put up with this treatment." 4. Sjava pulled from Cape Town International Jazz Festival line-up

Local rapper Sjava was dropped from the line-up of the CTIJF amid abuse and rape allegations by the musician's former girlfriend Lazy Zamar.

The DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards also confirmed that they are withdrawing Sjava’s two nominations and his performance from the ceremony

3. Damning findings in Enock Mpianzi report

A damning forensic report into the drowning of 13-year-old Parktown Boys pupil Enock Mpianzi at a school camp was released this week.

The report found that the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge, the school principal, six teachers, the school and the education department were all negligent in Enock’s death.

2. Load shedding a culprit in technical recession, says Ramaphosa

South Africa has entered a technical recession after the economy contracted for a second consecutive quarter between October and December 2019.

President Cyril Ramaphosa blamed poor business and consumer confidence; the lack of production due to load shedding; and a slump in agriculture.

1. First coronavirus case confirmed in South Africa

The first person to be diagnosed with the coronavirus in South Africa was confirmed by the Health Department on Thursday.

The 38-year-old KZN man who had returned from a trip to Italy with his wife has been self-isolating since he tested positive for COVID-19, the ministry said.