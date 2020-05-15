WATCH: A roundup of IOL's Top 5 stories this week
Minister Dlamini Zuma's speech where she explained why the government decided to uphold the ban on cigarette sales angered a lot of people.
But for local music producer Max Hurrell it became a source of inspiration for his EDM-infused song called ZOL.
Investigation launched after Ballito scuffle over boy goes viral
An investigation has been launched after a video of a scuffle between a Durban father and two officials from the KwaDukuza Municipality went viral.
The video evoked much anger and criticism for the way in which the officers manhandled a young boy.
'Which South Africans?' trends after John Steenhuisen's interview with SABC's Flo Letoaba
DA leader John Steenhuisen has been very vocal in challenging the government’s lockdown, saying that South Africans are begging for clarity on the way forward.
His interview with SABC anchorwoman Flo Letoaba on Thursday went viral after she asked which South Africans he spoke for.
Lockdown Level 4: Here's a list of clothing, bedding and footwear you can now buy
Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel was ridiculed this week for his very specific list of clothing, bedding and footwear retailers are allowed to sell under Level 4 lockdown.
The regulations limit footwear that stores can sell to "closed-toe" shoes and short-sleeved T-shirts “where promoted and displayed as undergarments for warmth”.
‘We couldn’t say goodbye to my dad, we couldn’t even bury him'
As SA’s death toll due to coronavirus climbs, the heartbreaking story of a Mitchells Plain man whose father passed away from Covid-19 that brought home the severity of the virus.
Maliek Fagoedien was seeking to spread awareness after his family’s “cold and painful” experience.
** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za