WATCH: A roundup of IOL's Top 5 stories this week

Minister Dlamini Zuma's speech where she explained why the government decided to uphold the ban on cigarette sales angered a lot of people.

But for local music producer Max Hurrell it became a source of inspiration for his EDM-infused song called ZOL.

An investigation has been launched after a video of a scuffle between a Durban father and two officials from the KwaDukuza Municipality went viral.

The video evoked much anger and criticism for the way in which the officers manhandled a young boy.

'Which South Africans?' trends after John Steenhuisen's interview with SABC's Flo Letoaba

DA leader John Steenhuisen has been very vocal in challenging the government’s lockdown, saying that South Africans are begging for clarity on the way forward.

His interview with SABC anchorwoman Flo Letoaba on Thursday went viral after she asked which South Africans he spoke for.

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel was ridiculed this week for his very specific list of clothing, bedding and footwear retailers are allowed to sell under Level 4 lockdown.

The regulations limit footwear that stores can sell to "closed-toe" shoes and short-sleeved T-shirts “where promoted and displayed as undergarments for warmth”.

‘We couldn’t say goodbye to my dad, we couldn’t even bury him'