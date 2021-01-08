WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: 5. Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos as world's richest person SA-born Elon Musk, the outspoken entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX, is now the richest person on the planet. Musk beat Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos to the top spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 4. Teddy Mafia shot dead, two men beheaded in Shallcross

Alleged drug lord Yaganathan Pillay aka Teddy Mafia was buried in a lavish funeral after he was shot dead in his Shallcross home.

The two men believed to have shot Pillay were beheaded and burnt on the street in broad daylight.

3. Trump supporters storm Capitol, with one woman killed and three more dead

Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in what amounted to an attempted coup.

In the chaos, a California woman was shot and killed by Capitol police and three people died of medical emergencies.

2. SA to receive a million Covid-19 vaccines in January

The Health Ministry announced that SA would get 1 million Covid-19 vaccines in January and 500 000 next month.

According to government’s rollout plan, frontline workers are first in line while it aims to eventually vaccinate 67% of the population.

1. Grief and heartbreak as SA’s Covid-19 death toll climbs

SA’s Covid-19 death toll and cases continue to climb with more than 1.1 million cases now recorded and more than 31 000 deaths.

So far this year more than 97 000 new cases have been identified and nearly 3000 people have died.