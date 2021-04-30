WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week:

5. WATCH: ’My Octopus Teacher’s Craig Foster ’deeply honoured’ by Oscar win

South African film 'My Octopus Teacher’, which has won more than 20 international awards, became the first nature documentary to win an Academy Award since The Cove in 2010.

4. What’s happening in India should be warning to SA – Prof Abdool Karim

As India’s daily coronavirus cases continued to climb to new world records and its death toll passed 200 000, Professor Salim Abdool Karim issued a stern warning to South Africans not to be complacent about the pandemic.

3. Criminal case opened against FNB and First Rand Bank

A case of corruption and money laundering was opened by Transform RSA against First Rand Bank and First National Bank for allegedly providing banking facilities to EOH, despite reports of the company being implicated in acts of corruption.

2. Buthelezi announces ’unexpected’ death of Regent of Zulu nation Queen Mantfombi

Two months after the passing of her husband, King Goodwill Zwelithini, Regent of the Zulu Nation Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu has died at the age of 65. “This has taken us by surprise and left us utterly bereft,” Buthelezi said.

1. Zondo commission: Ramaphosa concedes ANC and Parliament dropped the ball on Gupta claims

President Cyril Ramaphosa was in the hot seat at the State Capture Inquiry this week, testifying as the leader of the ANC. The president conceded that Parliament and the ANC dropped the ball in probing state capture allegations.