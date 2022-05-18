WATCH: Bad day at work for would-be smash-and-grab criminal

Johannesburg - Many of us know of someone who has been a victim of a smash-and-grab crime. We all know not to keep our laptops in the back seat or have our phones visible when driving in high-density areas. This is because there are always opportunistic criminals looking to take advantage of any temporary lapse of concentration and get away with our valuables.

One such opportunist fell terribly short when he tried to rob an e-hailing service driver in the township of Philippi in the Western Cape. The smash-and-grab attempt did not quite go to plan for the would-be robber. According to reports, the quick-thinking driver managed to close his window in time, trapping the criminal’s arm. The driver continued to drive along the street, dragging the man along with him, much to the approval of the person taking the video.

Things only got worse from there for the hapless criminal as the community decided to get involved. The man is seen being assaulted as his attempt to escape the angry mob is foiled by community members, who grab him from every angle. A person can be heard exclaiming: “Why were you trying to rob the Uber (driver)?”

