WATCH: Birds and crocodile fight over fish at Kruger National Park

Durban - A group of birds, including an African fish eagle, and a crocodile were caught on video fighting for a fish at the Kruger National Park. A three-minute video captures the epic battle between the four species.

The video was shared by social media site Kruger Sightings. A bird, which appears to be part of the stork family, picks up a fish from the riverbank. After trying to eat it, an eagle then flies in and tries to steal the fish from the stork, who is hesitant to give it up.

Both birds then engage in a fight, raising their wings and clashing beaks over the fish. The fish remains on the riverbank while the fight goes on. After a short battle, the stork retreats and the eagle basks in its glory.

But this victory is short lived, as two saddle-billed storks fly in to scoop the unclaimed fish from the riverbank. One of the storks takes the fish for itself, when it is spotted by a crocodile nearby. The crocodile makes a move for the bird, which has the fish – dripping in blood – hanging out of its beak.

The two crocodiles that were seen in the water appear to give up as the stork gobbles down its food. IOL