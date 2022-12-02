WATCH: ‘Bullsh*t’ - Limpho Hani slams priest on live TV for saying she must forgive Janusz Walus

Pretoria - A video has been circulating widely on social media platforms, showing Chris Hani’s widow, Limpho, reacting angrily to a priest who speaking about forgiveness, on the day that Hani’s killer Janusz Walus was due to be released on parole. At a prayer session covered live on broadcaster eNCA, the priest reads different verses from the Bible, on forgiveness, before he turns to address Limpho who is standing next to him.

“Mama, we request that you forgive him. God will deal with him …” Limpopo, raising her left hand, pointedly takes serious exception. WATCH: Kwavele kwashuba esikhaleni. Chris Hani's widow was really annoyed by the man of God. pic.twitter.com/abOwoReI9Q — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) December 1, 2022 “No, no, no, no. He is talking nonsense. Let me tell you … No, you are talking nonsense. I want to say it on TV. He is a priest. I am the one who lost a husband. He has not lost a husband and he has no right, nobody has got the right, to tell me to forgive.

“It’s my feelings. I lost a husband. He has not lost a husband, so bullsh#t with him saying I should forgive.” The priest laughs loudly in reaction. It has since emerged that Janusz Walus, who was scheduled to be freed on parole by Thursday, will not be released until he has fully recovered from a stabbing he suffered recently.

Walus had been set to be released on parole by Thursday after the Constitutional Court ordered Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to release the convicted Polish murderer a week ago. “By agreement between his legal representatives and the state attorney, the matter of Mr Walus’ parole will only be finalised after he has received the necessary medical clearance from medical team,” said Justice and Correctional Services Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri. Walus was stabbed by a fellow inmate on Tuesday. The Department of Correctional Services, through spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, said he was in a stable condition.

