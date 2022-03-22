WATCH: Cops caught taking bribe money in ’notorious’ Kempton Park

Durban - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng said that it was concerned after video footage emerged online allegedly showing officers taking money from a man along a street in Kempton Park. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello confirmed on Tuesday that the two uniformed police officers were from the Kempton Park Visible Policing Unit.

“An enquiry has been opened against them for further investigations through the Anti-Corruption Unit. Bribe is taken as a serious criminal offence and it is punishable by law,” Sello told IOL. The video surfaced on Twitter yesterday and Independent Media managed to track down the person who captured the scandalous transaction. The amateur videographer spoke to IOL on condition of anonymity due to the safety concerns.

The video was shot on Monday, at around 3.15pm on the corner of Maxwell Street and Bosch Avenue, which is about a kilometre away from the Kempton Park police station. In it, a group of men are seen standing near a white Golf 7 GTI marked with SAPS stickers and a licence plate which reads: BVS 854 B. The men stand at the corner together, and one minute into the video, a man wearing a red long sleeve top walks towards the passenger side door.

Another police officer walks from across the road and towards the driver's door. The video does not establish where the police officer walked from. The man in red then reaches into his pocket, pulls out what looks like a wallet, and hands something from the wallet to the person in the passenger seat. The other police officer stands outside the driver's door during the transaction.

The video capturer told IOL that he once lived in the Kempton Park area but moved out due to the escalating crime rate, which was fuelled by the work of alleged drug and human traffickers. The source explained that police officers stopping in that area and collecting money was not a strange thing to see. “It is a notorious area, known for drugs and human trafficking,” the source said.

