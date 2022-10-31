WATCH: Creepy video of smiling machete-wielding man trying to enter a car traffic freaks out motorist

Durban – A creepy video of a man armed with a machete trying to gain access to a car in traffic has gone viral. In the video, the man is seen walking briskly. He approaches the car and taps the machete on the window.

He then tries to open the door. When he fails to open the door, he walks away.

#queenslanda#australiai#incident ♬ original sound - Brisbane Incident Alerts @brisbaneincidentalerts A man has besn filmed trying to carjack people by scaring them with a machete in Deception Bay this week! Video: Rachel Massey. #b #brisbane According to a report by The New Zealand Report, the video was posted by TikTok user Ash Massacre while seated in the passenger seat of a car in traffic in Deception Bay, Queensland. She said on social media that the man had “politely” asked to be allowed inside, but was unable to gain access as the doors were locked.

According to reports, the 21-year-old has been arrested. He was charged with threatening violence, unlawful entry of motor vehicles and obstructing police and is set to appear in court in December. The woman told The New Zealand Report that she was shocked and that they couldn’t go anywhere because they were stuck in traffic.

In a separate incident last month, police arrested a 35-year-old who was brandishing a machete in Wellington,New Zealand. According to the New Zealand Herald there had been a party after midnight and the resident was upset. He was arrested and was due to appear in court.