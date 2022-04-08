Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, April 8, 2022

WATCH: Dozens of Diepsloot residents angered after their exclusion from a meeting with government representatives

POLICE Minister Bheki Cele arrived in Diepsloot on Wednesday where residents had taken to the streets to protest after seven people were reportedly shot dead and 14 others injured in separate incidents recently. l ITUMELENG ENGLISH/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 24m ago

DURBAN – Dozens of Diepsloot residents argued with security officials at the gate of the Youth Centre Hall over access to a stakeholder meeting about conditions in the area amid the recent protests and escalating murder rate.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and senior SAPS officials were at the meeting. Reporters on the ground indicated media representatives were not allowed.

In the video, a group of women were seen trying to force their way into the meeting while a woman inside the gate did her best to calm down the disgruntled community members.

Since the last weekend, around seven people have been murdered in Diepsloot.

With no progress has been made in the process of catching the killers, residents vowed to bring the area to a halt and embarked on a shutdown at the start of the week, forcing Cele to descend on Diepsloot.

Cele visited the area on Wednesday, where he made promises which included beefing up Diepsloot’s police station with cars and a group of detectives. He also said he would root out corruption among police officers in Diepsloot.

But Cele’s promises weren’t enough to bring calm as things took an ugly turn later that evening, when Elvis Nyathi, a 43-year-old Zimbabwean national, was stoned and burnt to death by a mob.

Nyathi’s death added fuel to an already raging fire, which is ushering in new levels of segregation among people in the country. Residents even took to social media to compare how many South Africans were killed and how many foreigners died.

The 16 vehicles which Cele promised were delivered on Thursday. At least 27 suspected undocumented foreign national citizens were arrested overnight, with more arrests made yesterday morning, according to local reports.

SAPS and JMPD officers were seen making arrests in Diepsloot, one who appeared to be a shop owner and another of a person at home.

IOL

