WATCH: Dudu Myeni slaps camera out of journalist’s hand outside court room of Jacob Zuma trial

A screen grab of the video which Dudu Myeni is seen slapping the camera of out a journalists hand. Image: Twitter @Dennis Delport

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal based photojournalist was left baffled on Monday morning at the Pietermaritzburg High Court after the former CEO of South African Airways, Dudu Myeni, slapped the camera out of his hands while he was taking a picture of her.

In a video online, the photographer, Sandile Ndlovu from the Sunday Times, continued to snap images of people in court after Myeni pulled the brazen stunt.

In the video, Carl Niehaus, Nkosentsha Shezi and Dudu Zuma are seen.

Niehaus was walking next to Myeni when she suddenly grabbed a hold of Ndlovu’s lens and then latched onto his camera bag.

Ndlovu steps back several times in an effort to get Myeni off him until she finally lets go. Myeni then walks off.

The sound of the video is inaudible, but Carl Niehaus is then seen walking up to Ndlovu and says something to him.

The commotion took place as former president Jacob Zuma was set to appear for his corruption trial but did not do so because of ill-health, according to the Zuma foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi.

IOL

