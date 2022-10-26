Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
WATCH: Fast and Furious 10? Car miraculously flies across busy intersection without hitting a single car

Car flies through traffic missing cars and crashing into a boundary wall. Picture: Screenshot

Car flies through traffic missing cars and crashing into a boundary wall. Picture: Screenshot

Published 1h ago

Durban - A video of a car careering across four lanes of traffic without hitting a single car, before crashing through a boundary wall of a home has gone viral on social media.

In the six-second video the Mercedes-Benz is seen travelling at high speed through a T-junction.

Before the crash, traffic is flowing normally but, miraculously, no other cars were involved.

After the accident, traffic continued as usual.

What happened to the driver after the bang or the occupants of the house is unknown.

The location of the video is unknown but has been shared widely on social media.

Some Twitter users found it humorous:

Bothwell Chinyakata: “Yo! Sometimes you need to get to the toilet the quickest possible way.”

Sky boy: “Fast n furious 10?”

Lekker Ding: “There are so many questions and so many lucky people in this one video clip. ”

This week, a Cape Town businessman whose R8 million Ferrari was involved in a fender bender with an Audi R8.

JP van der Spuy told News 24 that he would probably fork out a couple of million rand to fix the damage to his black Ferrari but it was “no biggie”.

City of Cape Town traffic said the fender bender took place on Saturday morning at the corner of Beach and Arthur Road in Sea Point. It is alleged the Ferrari rear-ended the Audi.

IOL

Department of TransportRoad AccidentsRoad RulesRoad safety

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj