WATCH: Fast and Furious 10? Car miraculously flies across busy intersection without hitting a single car

Durban - A video of a car careering across four lanes of traffic without hitting a single car, before crashing through a boundary wall of a home has gone viral on social media. In the six-second video the Mercedes-Benz is seen travelling at high speed through a T-junction.

Story continues below Advertisement

Before the crash, traffic is flowing normally but, miraculously, no other cars were involved. Hawu 🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/S6mZVCTfxE — Bothwell Chinyakata  (@bchinyakata) October 25, 2022 After the accident, traffic continued as usual. What happened to the driver after the bang or the occupants of the house is unknown.

The location of the video is unknown but has been shared widely on social media. Some Twitter users found it humorous: Bothwell Chinyakata: “Yo! Sometimes you need to get to the toilet the quickest possible way.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Sky boy: “Fast n furious 10?” Lekker Ding: “There are so many questions and so many lucky people in this one video clip. ” This week, a Cape Town businessman whose R8 million Ferrari was involved in a fender bender with an Audi R8.

Story continues below Advertisement