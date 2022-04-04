WATCH: Gauteng daredevil rides along back of truck in a trolley

Durban - All South Africans are aware by now that the insanely high petrol prices have forced us between a rock and a broke place, but for one man, there is a way around it. This is after a video emerged online showing a daring Gauteng man riding in a shopping trolley while holding on to the back of an Engen petrol tanker charging the N1.

To add fuel to the fire, the daredevil pulled off his stunt in the pouring rain as he smiled and waved to rubberneckers. Look at this: on the freeway outside Pretoria. @GTP_Traffstats @TrafficRTMC @MbalulaFikile pic.twitter.com/lIWFlB8aPs — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 3, 2022 It is uncertain whether or not the driver of the truck knew the man was holding on, but from his position in the video, it appears he is not visible on either one of the side mirrors. The video was shot while the truck was en route south towards Johannesburg on the N1.

There is no indication as to how fast the truck was moving, but the trolley rider appeared to be secure as he held on for the ride. 😱😂 pic.twitter.com/QoE0LXXcfT — M_MSIZA (@msiza_jv) April 4, 2022 A second angle of the video posted online shows him smiling as he waves to the onlookers and points in the direction he is heading in. The daredevil did not have any protective gear on and was dressed in a hoodie, cap and pants.

Citizens commenting online were left in awe, with many wondering how the trolley could go so fast without falling apart or having the wheels burn off. The trolley did not have any branding on it, so it is unclear at this point who the manufacturer of the high-speed machine is.

