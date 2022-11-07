WATCH: ‘I’m actually here’ says Raymond Ackerman as rumours of his death surface

Durban - South African businessman Raymond Ackerman is very much alive. News of the 92-year-old’s death surfaced on Twitter on Monday morning.

@DURITZ79 tweeted: “I’ve heard rumours that Raymond Ackerman of @PicknPay has passed away. Any truth in that?” In a 35-second video Ackerman, the founder of Pick n’ Pay, starts with the date and time.

“I’m actually here, there’s a rumour that I died. It is going around the country, as you can see this is very much untrue. “I’m fit and well, I’m just recovering from a sore leg.”

Ackerman thanked everyone for their wishes. “I have actually enjoyed them hearing and not have them reported to me after I die.” In August, a bronze statue of the iconic businessman was unveiled by world renowned artist Lungelo Gumede, at Pick n Pay Hypermarket in Durban.

Ackerman was born on March 10, 1931. IOL reported that he grew up to become one of South Africa’s most admired businessmen, and is widely respected for his passion for consumer rights and fighting for what he believed was right. Ackerman served as chairperson for 40 years and retired 10 years ago.

The group boasts 1 900 stores. Ackerman attributes his success to his strong consumer sovereignty philosophy, and always putting the customer first. Pick n Pay remains a family-controlled business, with his son Gareth the current chairperson. In 2014, he was awarded the Presidential Award of the Order of the Baobab.