Businessman and chairman of Sekunjalo Investment Holdings Dr Iqbal Survé was one of two Africa-based recipients to have received the prestigious International Friendship Award earlier this month at a ceremony held at the IESE Business School in Madrid, Spain.
The award is presented to foreign experts from around the world who have made an outstanding contribution to the development of their own country, and to the rest of the world.
Her Majesty Queen Letizia of Spain presented the award to Dr Survé in recognition of his efforts to foster Africa and world relations, focusing on the promotion of entrepreneurship, communications, social commitment and his efforts to end prejudice.