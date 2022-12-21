WATCH: Man assaults police officer in full uniform as his friends try to hold him back

Durban - A video of a man pushing around a SAPS officer in full uniform has gone viral on social media. In the video, the police officer is seen armed as the man pushes him around the SAPS vehicle.

In the 47-second video, two police officers are seen approaching a group of men standing under a tree. One of the civilians strikes the officer and begins pushing him around the police van.

The officer proceeds to remove his firearm, but this does not deter the civilian from throwing punches at him. His friends try to remove him from the situation while the other cop intervenes.

The person who is recording the video is shouting in isiZulu that the civilian should let go of the officer. There is also a squabble about the fact that they bought the alcohol with their own money. The officers then jump back into the police van.

The video, which was viewed over 15k times on social media, was apparently shot in Springs on the East Rand. Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the suspect has been arrested. “The Police in Springs arrested a suspect who had assaulted a police officer following a confrontation during a routine patrol on Tuesday, 20 December 2022.

“The incident was recorded on video that is currently circulating on social media. “It is reported that two members on routine patrol came across about five people drinking in public. When the police warned them about public drinking, one of the men turned on the male police officer. The suspect then fled the scene. Back-up was called and the suspect was arrested later in the evening. “He has been charged with assaulting a police police officer and her will appear before the Springs Magistrates Court,” said Muridili.

Social media users have expressed dismay at the situation: Elise Coetzer: Dont the SA cops get issued with tazers? This is so unacceptable. Prime example of lawlessness in SA. BathoPele Kwantu: I would charge him for drinking in public and assaulting a law officer.