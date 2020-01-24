Ten-year-old Judah Katz, with the help of his mother @KerryKatz took to social media last week to draw attention to the poor conditions the animals at the Morningside zoo in Durban were being kept in.

With the social media post having since gone viral, eThekwini Municipality and SPCA have been involved and there’s been some improvement at the Zoo. Businesses owners and residents have joined forces to raise funds to improve facilities and volunteer to rehabilitate Mitchell Park and its animals after a social media post highlighting the poor living conditions at the zoo.

With media attention and donations pouring in the aspiring veterinarian says he is no hero but wishes others will do the same.

“I want to be an animal rights activist. My first word was actually Gecko. I used to walk around in the walking ring pointing at anything, shouting Gecko, Gecko but ever since I have loved animals and reptiles especially snakes,” he said.

“He wants to be an animal rights activist, his interested in becoming a vet, so all of his interests. I think a lot of good is going to come out of this and in the long run the municipality are going to be grateful for everything we are doing but I do hope that this will wake them up that they start to see what their roles are and how important it is that they start playing them because in this country we have a lot of cultural indifference towards animals and what Judah is doing, his educating people,” said Kerry Katz, Judah’s mother.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video 10-year-old Judah Katz, with the help of his mother Kerry Katz took to social media last week to draw attention to the poor conditions the animals at the Morningside zoo in Durban were being kept in.

