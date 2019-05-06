File picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).



Johannesburg - The mystery of how several Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) ballot boxes ended up abandoned on a Limpopo road remains unsolved.

This comes after Errance Mash posted two live videos on Facebook showing the discovery of the boxes on Lydenburg road near Tzaneen.





In the first video, posted on Sunday, Mash shows a sealed box containing ballot boxes lying next to the road, explaining how he discovered the boxes.





"I just found this box next to the road, still sealed. This is the election [box] for 2019... they're still lying here.





"I passed another box also on the road, this is the second one," Mash is heard saying.





On Monday morning, Mash posted another video showing the same boxes still on the same spot on the roadside. He then explained that he'd report the matter to law enforcement and request that they be collected.





The IEC confirmed it was made aware of the issue on Monday morning but explained that it was an isolated incident.





The commission however was unable to clarify how the boxes ended up on the roadside or what happened to them after the matter was reported.





" Please note these are unopened/unused ballot boxes and that they would have been replaced at the voting station by now," the commission said on Twitter.

— IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) May 6, 2019

