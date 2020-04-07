WATCH: Nelson Mandela Bay municipality makes strides in dealing with Covid-19 lockdown

PORT ELIZABETH, April 6 (ANA) - Nelson Mandela Bay environmental health practioners, led by deputy speaker of the Eastern Cape legislature, Mlibo Qoboshiyane, were out in full force at the Ziyabuya Shopping Centre, KwaDwesi to sanitise public spaces.

Qoboshiyane was part of a delegation from the legislature including, the deputy chairperson of the Eastern Cape, Tony Duba. They were accompanied by the mayoral member of council for public health in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, Yolisa Pali.

The visit of the Eastern Cape delegation marks the second week into the 21-day lockdown implemented by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa from midnight on Thursday, 26 March to midnight 16 April.

The delegation said that the municipality had done well and pledged their unwavering support for all the efforts it had made thus far in the fight against the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality health workers spray the Ziyabuya Shopping Centre, KwaDwesi, during the lockdown, as part of its plan to sanitise public spaces in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Deputy speaker of the Eastern Cape legislature, Mlibo Qoboshiyane says the province has launched testing and screening sites as one of the measures to contain the spread of the virus. Picture: Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

Qoboshiyane also interacted with members of the public and emphasised the importance of social distancing and good hygiene practices.

“Now that the numbers of people in the streets have reduced, we felt that it would be proper to disinfect more and more public spaces," the deputy speaker said.

"The Eastern Cape has launched testing and screening sites as one of the measures to contain the spread of the virus, and this will also be rolled out locally as of this week," Qoboshiyane said.