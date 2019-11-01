President Cyril Ramaphosa leads South Africa’s support for the Springboks in their Rugby World Cup final against England. Picture: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa leads South Africa’s support for the Springboks in their Rugby World Cup final against England.

.

“The final is a repeat of the 2007 tournament where these two sides also squared off in the most important encounter of the Rugby World Cup,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko. “The president will lend his support to the Springboks and supporters of the national team in terms of his constitutionally assigned role of ‘promoting the unity of the nation and that which will advance the Republic.”

South Africa will be looking to rename the Yokohama Stadium to Stade France ahead of their Rugby World Cup final clash against England. The two sides have met on four previous occasions in World Cup tournaments with South Africa’s three victories over England being played at Stade de France in Paris.

"I'm looking forward to going to see them in their camp, and give them a lot of encouragement from 57 million South Africans who are standing behind them and wishing the the very best," Ramaphosa said.

"I'm hoping that we will be able to defeat and annihilate the English and back the cup home."