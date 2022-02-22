WATCH: Self-taught welder turns old geysers into braai stands

Cape Town – After completing his electrical trade studies in 2017, reality hit for Matome Maphala, 30, who struggled to find a job and decided to experiment with a welding machine and an old geyser in his parents’ backyard.

He recalls how excited he was to enter the electrical field with his newly acquired skills but his excitement was short-lived when he realised the high unemployment rate and how many others who also had qualifications were struggling to find a job. “During the beginning stages of my studies, the stories that we heard were that big companies would be coming for us as soon as you acquired the skills needed,” Maphala told IOL. “And that you won’t struggle looking for a job, a job will come looking for you,” he said.

Maphala was disappointed that despite putting in the time and effort to gain the skills, things didn’t work out as planned. During this time, his elder brother was in the process of doing a welding apprentice and had purchased a welding machine in order to practice at home. With not much to do at home, Maphala took the opportunity to “mess around” with the welding machine to keep himself busy while job hunting.

Maphala said welding came naturally to him and it wasn’t long before he came up with the idea to take his parent’s old geyser which was laying in the backyard and turn it into a braai stand. “It was like I have been welding for a long time, I didn’t struggle,” said Maphala. The following year, Maphala had lost interest in electrical trade and decided to pursue a career in welding.

After he completed his first braai stand, the self-taught welder went around to everyone in his community in search of old geysers which he could convert. Later in 2019, Maphala and his brother took to the streets to sell their first batch of braai stands on the side of the road and managed to sell two braai stands, one which cost R1 000 and the other R1 500. At that moment, he realised he had a marketable product and went on to specialise in geyser braai stands.

Things took off for Maphala after a Twitter post by Kasi Economy which went viral. Kasi Economy is a page which promotes local entrepreneurs, and Maphala has started receiving orders from across the country. His braai stands range from R1 000 and R3 000 and he’s currently in the process of arranging for his stands to be couriered throughout the country.