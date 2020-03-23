WATCH: South Africans call for 'shutdown' ahead of Ramaphosa's address
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation on Monday at 7:30pm regarding the coronavirus and many South Africans are calling for a full lockdown.
Ramaphosa is expected to address the country about the government’s response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus.
The president had been expected to address the country on Sunday night at an undisclosed time, but this was pushed back to Monday to allow Ramaphosa to meet with the National Command Council.
On Monday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen to 402 by Monday.
This means that the coronavirus has now found itself to all of South Africa’s nine provinces, with Gauteng having the most cases of infection, followed by the Western Cape and then KwaZulu-Natal.
Taking to Twitter since Sunday, users voiced their views on a total lockdown with some calling for a total shutdown while others stated that the most vulnerable people are the working class who can't work from home.
I can't believe we on 402, some of us are still going to work. 😔 I am really scared now #shutdownsouthafrica pic.twitter.com/dasWMNFhYo— KUTLWANO 👑 (@Goetsimang4) March 23, 2020
When you think about it, shut down will screw us up. I mean there are people who are literally waiting for pay day to buy groceries. Imagine if Cryril says "Shut down South Ahh from from midnight" I am people and I will be screwed with my family #shutdownsouthafrica pic.twitter.com/1bFKwLa2Pm— 🇿🇦Deedee* 🔱🏳️🌈 (@deedeebridgette) March 23, 2020
My brother is a medic in SANDF I fear for his safety with this outbreak but people are out there having fun and not staying home while our family members risk their lives 😥😥😥 #shutdownsouthafrica #CoronavirusInSA— Bongi (@Bee_njomo) March 23, 2020
On #shutdownsouthafrica— Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) March 23, 2020
Have we considered how our families that live in rural areas & townships will access hospitals, clinics and medical services if we lock the country down?
. in a country where those services are predominantly in cities and towns.
From 274 to 402 ? More than 50% has been tested positive in Gauteng 😭😭 I'm not okay.— Harry Mabusela 🇿🇦 (@Harry_shuf) March 23, 2020
God bless South Africa#CoronavirusInSA #shutdownsouthafrica #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/voHXdARF13
Video produced by Nkosazana Sithole
People that have businesses are complaining that the #shutdownsouthafrica will affect their businesses and I understand that, but question is. Does people's lives more important than money, and also if I'm dead who's gonna support your business!! pic.twitter.com/hOFshHC4JC— T-BOSE.🌠🌠🌠 (@Thabisokale3) March 23, 2020