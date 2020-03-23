WATCH: South Africans call for 'shutdown' ahead of Ramaphosa's address

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation on Monday at 7:30pm regarding the coronavirus and many South Africans are calling for a full lockdown.

Ramaphosa is expected to address the country about the government’s response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

The president had been expected to address the country on Sunday night at an undisclosed time, but this was pushed back to Monday to allow Ramaphosa to meet with the National Command Council.

On Monday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen to 402 by Monday.

This means that the coronavirus has now found itself to all of South Africa’s nine provinces, with Gauteng having the most cases of infection, followed by the Western Cape and then KwaZulu-Natal.