WATCH: Tembisa Hospital's Accident and Emergency unit temporarily closed following fire incident

The Accident and Emergency Unit at Gauteng's Tembisa Hospital have been closed following a fire. At least 79 patients have been safely evacuated to another section of the hospital. No casualties have been reported.

The Gauteng Department of Health has confirmed that all patients were safely evacuated, and no injuries have been reported. While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Head of Department Lesiba Malotana stated that the blaze was swiftly contained and did not impact any other areas of the hospital. “We will not receive any other patients for now, those seeking medical care must go to the nearest facilities,” he said.

Watch: Gauteng Health Head of Department Lesiba Malotana confirmed that about 79 patients were evacuated to a safer section of the hospital when the Tembisa Hospital’s emergency unit was hit by fire on Saturday evening. Video: Gauteng Health pic.twitter.com/qWbj0Jlj2g — IOL News (@IOL) April 20, 2025 “All other areas of the hospital remain functional and operational. Those that have family members in the hospital must be rest assured that their family members are not in immediate danger and they are being taken care of.” The department confirmed that contingency measures were promptly activated to ensure uninterrupted delivery of emergency services to the community during the unit’s closure.

The cause of the fire remains under active investigation. The department also expressed its sincere gratitude to the hospital staff and emergency responders for their swift and coordinated actions. All patients were safely evacuated and relocated to secure areas within the facility without incident.