Johannesburg - The return of Helen Zille to the frontlines of DA politics signalled the end of former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba and former DA leader Mmusi Maimane, who both dumped the party days after her return.

But just under a month after dumping his mayoral chain, Mashaba unveiled his recently launched movement, The People’s Dialogue.

He wants to challenge South Africans to speak out about what they love about the country. Mashaba and Maimane want South Africans to share videos and tweets about what makes them positive about the country.

“Inequality, poverty, corruption, unemployment and State Capture – as we near the end of a year that has highlighted everything that is wrong with South Africa, over the past two weeks the thousands of submissions received through The People’s Dialogue have reminded my why South African is worth saving,” said Mashaba.

He said in the video that the country was not about all doom and gloom, but also positivity, highlighting the rugby world cup victory and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.

We are a nation full of possibilities. 🇿🇦



Lets talk! What do you love about South Africa? Answer to this challenge!



Share, record your own short video and lets fill social media with what you love about SA and what needs to be done.



Use #SAspeaks and #LoveSA. Here is mine: pic.twitter.com/IV956mEMwa — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) December 17, 2019

Mashaba said the submissions they had already received showed that people wanted an end to divisive politics and wanted to work in unison to build a shared South Africa for all.

“That is why today I have launched a video challenging our people to record their own videos in which they share what they love most about our country under the hashtag #SASpeaks.

“The past two weeks have affirmed to me that South Africans are good people who simply want to live in a country that works. We are tired of the negativity that constantly confronts us, and the way that our political system does not serve us as the people of South Africa,” said Mashaba.

“When we return in January, we must be inspired by our love and commitment for South Africa, and its future, as we take the dialogue further,” said Mashaba. Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane also called on South Africans to speak out.

South Africans, as many other citizens of their respective countries, are misguided by all the negatives they perceive as wrongs in South Africa. I have lived for 23 years in the best country in the world, South Africa. I have also lived in Kenya, USA, UK, Uganda.#saspeaks — Sarit Shah 🇰🇪🇿🇦 (@shah_sarit) December 17, 2019

There is no doubt that this has been a long & difficult yr for our nation. As we approach the holidays I love the idea of us sharing what is good about our nation, what we love most & what inspires us. It's for us to build South Africa as committed citizens. #LoveSA #SASpeaks 🇿🇦 — CATHERINE Constantinides (@ChangeAgentSA) December 17, 2019

IOL