WATCH: Woman politely asks an unexpected baboon visitor to ‘please go’ from her room

Johannesburg – Nature lovers can always expect to be amazed by what nature has to offer, however, waking up to a baboon eating sugar in your room at a resort might not be the kind of surprise that these guests expected. In a video posted on Twitter by @Queen_Viv_, a baboon can be seen sitting on small counter top while enjoying some sugar.

It proceeds to take more sugar before it leaves the room, after being politely asked to go by the woman. “Please go,” the woman pleads. The baboon abides and leaves the room through an open sliding door. The primate then hangs around the balcony keeping an eye on the woman.

The baboon can also be seen peeking into the room, after the woman said, “we are so scared its going to be violent”. Twitter users have jokingly described this moment as the baboon's way of letting the guests know that he was still there and could hear what they were saying about it. Twitter users had a good laugh, breaking down some funny moments in the video and reacting.

please 😭😭😭



the size of this thing — N (@naledisibisi) October 11, 2022 This moment at 27 seconds 😂😂😂 looked like he was checking in to see if they still talking about him pic.twitter.com/FgYDmA8lYR — Moratuwa (@TswanaGirl_Mpho) October 11, 2022 After she says, 'we are so scared its going to be violent' he pulls the curtain open and looks at her like, 'violent for mang moghel? Yehlisa umoya, I'm just here for the sugar, not you, sugar!' 🤪😜🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Nomisupasta💥 (@nomisupasta) October 11, 2022

