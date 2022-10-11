Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, October 11, 2022

WATCH: Woman politely asks an unexpected baboon visitor to ‘please go’ from her room

The baboon peeking through the window after being kicked out (LEFT) and the baboon eating sugar from a counter top ( RIGHT). Picture: Twitter

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg – Nature lovers can always expect to be amazed by what nature has to offer, however, waking up to a baboon eating sugar in your room at a resort might not be the kind of surprise that these guests expected.

In a video posted on Twitter by @Queen_Viv_, a baboon can be seen sitting on small counter top while enjoying some sugar.

It proceeds to take more sugar before it leaves the room, after being politely asked to go by the woman.

“Please go,” the woman pleads.

The baboon abides and leaves the room through an open sliding door. The primate then hangs around the balcony keeping an eye on the woman.

The baboon can also be seen peeking into the room, after the woman said, “we are so scared its going to be violent”.

Twitter users have jokingly described this moment as the baboon's way of letting the guests know that he was still there and could hear what they were saying about it.

Twitter users had a good laugh, breaking down some funny moments in the video and reacting.

