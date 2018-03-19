CAPE TOWN - The department of water and sanitation (DWS) on Monday said it will be engaging in public awareness activities throughout the country as it celebrates national water month.

According to DWS, under the theme "Access to safe water by 2030-possible through nature", the month boasts a number of activities which started from March 18-24, with world water day being celebrated on March 22.

“DWS will be engaging in public awareness activities throughout the country, culminating as Water Week and beyond, spreading water conservation messages of ‘Saving water is everyone’s responsibility’ and ‘Every drop counts’,” said the department in a statement.

DWS Free State province has already started the celebration of water month, together with several municipalities.

“As this week is the official water week, there will be two events on March 23, with one in partnership with the department of economic, small business development, tourism and environmental affairs (Destea)," added DWS.

African News Agency/ANA