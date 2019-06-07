Banyana Banyana in training. Picture credit: safa.net

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Friday announced that it would not be broadcasting the FIFA Women’s World Cup, set to take place in France. "This is due to the fact that the public broadcaster was not in a financial position to bid for the rights. However, the SABC will be broadcasting the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament taking place in Egypt from 21 June until 19 July 2019," the public broadcaster said in a statement.

"The SABC secured the Free-To-Air (FTA) rights in 2016 which comprised of 32 matches. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has however increased the participating teams from 16 to 24, starting with the upcoming AFCON 2019 tournament. This has resulted in the increase of matches from an initial number of 32 to a total of 52 matches."

The SABC said that 10 African language stations (ALS) - Umhlobo Wenene FM, Ukhozi FM, Ligwalagwala FM, Lesedi FM, Motsweding FM, Mughana Lonene, XKFM, Phalaphala FM,Thobela FM and Ikwekwezi FM - as well as Radio 2000, would broadcast 32 matches live inclusive of the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final match, while TruFM and RSG would carry live reports.

"Television channel, SABC 3 will broadcast a total of 24 matches, nine matches being live including all Bafana-Bafana games, the semi-finals and final matches. Fifteen matches will be broadcast on a delayed basis. The channel will make a few changes to its schedule between the 16h00 – 00h00 timeslots to accommodate the soccer tournaments," the broadcaster said.

"SABC 3 titles such as EFC Magazine, #WTF, Top Billing, World of Dance, Bollywood Movie, Mela, Hectic on 3, Afternoon Express, Harry and Keeping Score will not be aired on days where soccer games will be played. The channel will communicate the schedule changes to its audience."

African News Agency