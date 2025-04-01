We want justice, not speeches': Youth march against rampant sexual assault in schools

On Tuesday, scores of young people and various organisations from across the City of Johannesburg marched to the offices of the Gauteng Department of Education. They gathered to voice their concerns over the alarming prevalence of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) and sexual assault in schools. This protest was prompted by numerous cases of sexual assault occurring within school premises across the country, and the demonstrators aimed to hand over memorandums outlining their demands for enhanced safety measures in educational institutions.

Thousands of people, young and old sang struggle songs and displayed placards written "Stop GBV, Justice for Cwecwe, GBV ends with us, Enough is Enough, She is just seven" as they expressed their rage against the pandemic of GBVF to the department. Scores of protesters take to the offices of the Gauteng Department of Education to demand justice for Cwecwe and all victims of GBVF and sexual assault. Among their demands, the protesters called for schools to be made safer by implementing thorough vetting processes for all staff members and establishing comprehensive safety measures to combat the wave of abuse, particularly against girl children. They urged the department to take decisive action in seeking justice for Cwecwe, a seven-year-old who was raped at school in the Eastern Cape six months ago. Additionally, the protesters insisted that justice be served against a 58-year-old teacher in Limpopo, who is currently on the run after allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl learner.

They also demanded that the department exert pressure on the national department and its sister departments across the country to address these critical issues. Speaking to IOL, Nkateko Mabasa, 23, a third-year Bachelor of Education student at the University of the Witwatersrand said: "We are here to fight for justice, not only for Cwecwe, we are doing it for all the women and children who have been abused and raped. We are saying no to GBV, we are saying no to rape." Zandile Dabula, the president of Operation Dudula said: "It cannot be correct that justice has not prevailed, since October, Cwecwe's mother has been suffering by herself. Marching is the first point of departure as we seek justice for Cwecwe."

Dimpho Semenya of the EFF Youth Command in Alexander said: "As the EFF, as the youth, as men, we say enough is enough, let us have dignity, let us respect women and children." Gauteng MEC of Education, Matome Chiloane addresses the scores of protestors outside the department's offices demanding justice for Cwecwe. Chiloane said they would make meaningful towards ensuring safety in schools. The Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane addressed the fuming protestors saying their cries are not falling on deaf ears and promised that they would make sure that all schools have 24-hour security. Some of the protestors were heard chanting "we don't want speeches, we want justice" interrupting Chiloane's address. Chiloane said his department would make sure to execute the demands as tabled in the memorandum without fail.